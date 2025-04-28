Will Terrance Ferguson Be a Day 1 Starter for Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams had to wait until the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to join the fun, but when their turn finally came around, they didn't miss. Drafting tight end Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon, the Rams could be telling their fans something without telling them directly.
Ferguson was one of the higher rated tight end available in the draft pool, and given the aging tight end room in Los Angeles, the addition makes perfect sense. The Rams now have three tight ends on their depth chart that are projected to make the rostet, according to ESPN.
Ferguson was projected to go in the third round of the draft, but given the deep class, the Rams sought out Ferguson and didn't wait to take him. Coming out of Oregon, the new Rams tight end showed improvement in each area of his game over his four seasons with the program.
The addition poses the question if Ferguson should be the starting tight end or not. Last season, long time Ram tight end Tyler Higbee dealt with several injuries that held his production and time on the field back. While he did return in time for their playoff run, it was clear that Higbee wasn't near 100%.
Higbee is also getting older, as Father Time continues to tick on for all of us. Seeing that Higbee had a down season, and only having played 18 regular season games in the past two seasons, his time as the primary tight end could be coming to a close.
Colby Parkinson had a strong showing in Higbee's absence last season, but with a healthy Higbee, Parkinson is likely to be used situationally. Ferguson had 591 receiving yards last season with the Ducks, and in the last two seasons, Higbee has totaled 561.
Not to say that Ferguson is better than an experienced tight end, Ferguson just has a ton of upside that needs to be explored sooner that than later. While he is likely going to see time this season in a developmental role, the upside is promising enough that he could see more time down the stretch of the campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another insight.
Please then let us know your thoughts on 2025 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE