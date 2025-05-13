Will the Rams Have a Surprising Prime Time Matchup?
The Los Angeles Rams will soon kick off one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Pro Football Network analyzed their upcoming schedule and predicted which of their games will be a marquee matchup when the schedule is released.
"The Los Angeles Rams have the longest active Thanksgiving Day drought in the NFL. The franchise hasn’t played on the holiday since 1975, meaning that the Rams have had more relocations than Thanksgiving Day appearances in the last 50 years," PFN said.
"With LA expected to contend for a Super Bowl in the twilight of Matthew Stafford’s career, now is as good a time as any to get the Rams back on Turkey Day. The final game of the tripleheader would make sense as a primetime spotlight, since they don’t visit either the [Detroit] Lions or [Dallas] Cowboys this year (they do host Detroit).
"Interestingly, three of the last four primetime Thanksgiving games have been inter-conference matchups (meaning AFC vs. NFC). We’ll keep that trend going here and pencil the Rams in to host the [Houston] Texans, who profile as playoff contenders behind C.J. Stroud."
The Rams have multiple games this season that could be placed in prime time, as they are undoubtedly one of the league's best team. They improved their roster in free agency, as well as the NFL Draft, adding players such as tight end Terrance Ferguson and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart.
According to the Draft Network, "Stewart’s most noticeable traits are his speed and explosion off the ball. He possesses the twitch and anticipation to challenge opposing linemen from the start of each play. As a true speed rusher, his impressive motor and tenacity complement his strength and toughness. He brings a unique intensity to his game. Observing the league's best edge defenders, regardless of size, reveals that a common denominator is playing with tenacity and leverage—qualities that Stewart excels in.
"There is potential for him as a second-level defender in coverage. When Stewart enters the league, I don’t anticipate him being an every-down player. However, teams that can position him effectively will benefit from a highly impactful football player.
"Overall, he has the motor and movement ability to wear many hats in an NFL defense, primarily serving as a penetrating run defender and designated pass rusher. As mentioned earlier, there is also potential for him as a coverage defender or spy. With all this in mind, I believe Stewart would be a valuable asset for creative coordinators throughout the league."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on this prime time debate.
Please let us know your thoughts on this prime time debate when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE