Steelers T.J Watt's Extension Changes Future of Rams Defense
In the 2000s, teams were building stacked defenses time and time again. The 2000 Baltimore Ravens, the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots dynasty, even into the 2010s with Jim Harbaugh's 49ers, Seattle's Legion of Boom, Arizona's and Denver's No Fly Zones.
However, in 2025, if a team wants a great defense, they either need incredible luck or a pretty penny. Before anyone mentions the Eagles, their defense was built off four generational moves, moves that can't be replicated, like the Steelers' 1974 draft class.
Those moves were the Saints inexplicably swapping first round picks because they knew they would gain another first round pick once they traded head coach Sean Payton, a move that landed the Eagles Jalen Carter.
That move happened because they walked into the 2022 NFL Draft with two first round picks, a result of trading Carson Wentz to the Colts, a move that still confuses many till today. That allowed the Eagles to add Jordan Davis to their defense while adding A.J. Brown.
Then, as a result of not having to trade up with just one first round pick for Carter, the Eagles were able to use their own first round pick for Nolan Smith.
To cap it all off, the Eagles were able to add C.J. Gardner-Johnson back, just one year after he left the organization. Plus the Eagles are excellent at drafting.
So, where does this leave the NFL? The Steelers, a team regarded as having one of the premier defenses in the NFL, pay a hefty price for it. In fact, they have the most expensive defense in the NFL.
That got more expensive after they added Jalen Ramsey and then handed T.J. Watt a record-breaking extension that ruined the EDGE market.
"Watt, who turns 31 in October, agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers on Thursday afternoon, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, ending a contentious, monthslong contract negotiation," wrote ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "The deal comes with $108 million fully guaranteed at signing, and the $41 million average per year tops the $40.25 average salary given to Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the $40 million awarded to Cleveland Browns standout edge rusher Myles Garrett earlier this offseason."
The reason the Steelers are able to do this is that, outside of D.K. Metcalf, who they just traded for, they don't pay anyone on offense.
The five highest contracts on the team are on defense. Aaron Rodgers is playing at an over 50 percent discount for quarterbacks in his skill range.
Only one offensive lineman makes eight figures.
The Rams do not have that luxury. They're less than 12 months away from handing Puka Nacua a near record-breaking extension.
Matthew Stafford is making over $45 million dollars this season. The Rams have two offensive linemen making double digits.
So how do the Rams pay Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Jared Verse plus the rest of their defense over the next four to five years without making sacrifices on the offense.
Watt is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Jared Verse will become that player if he continues on his path. Byron Young will be justified in asking for $25-$30 million a season.
This is the market right now. What about when Micah Parsons or Trey Hendrickson sign their deals?
Les Snead has a lot of numbers to run and scenarios to consider.
