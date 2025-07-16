Rams' Bold Bet at LB Started at the Draft
Rams general manager Les Snead may be Auburn's greatest son as he has only drafted two players out of the University of Alabama in his tenure with the franchise, a tenure that dates back to 2012, a tenure that began a month after Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide secured their second National Championship.
Despite Alabama being a football factory for over 18 years, the Rams simply do not draft Alabama players, only selecting Barrett Jones in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and Terrell Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Rams have added Alabama players in the past, including A'Shawn Robinson and Mark Barron. Plus, a big reason isn't Snead's feelings towards his alma mater's hatred rival, it's more likely due to the Rams not having a first-round pick from 2017-2023, and Alabama's top players typically go in the first round.
However, the post-Super Bowl Rams have been about changing their methods, as they selected Jared Verse with the first, first-round selection in Sean McVay's entire time as Rams head coach.
Verse was the best defensive rookie in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
So convention would say the Rams would make a first round selection again. That of course didn't happen, trading their 2025 first round pick to Atlanta for additional picks.
The Rams entered the draft with a clear need at linebacker, Jihaad Campbell, the consensus top linebacker in the draft, an All-SEC selection out of Alabama was right there. The Rams didn't select him, allowing the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to grab him, giving Vic Fangio the final piece to his daunting defense, a defense that already has All-Pro Zach Baum.
One of the big questions revolving around Campbell is his shoulder surgery, something expected to keep him out till August.
However, Campbell isn't accepting that timeline.
"I wouldn't necessarily say frustration," Campbell said about his rehab. "Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like, 'Dang I wanna get back out there.' God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt."
Campbell has been pushing himself hard to get back as soon as possible.
"It's just all about rehab and taking it one day at a time. Just trusting in God's faith and God's journey, so I can be the best version of myself."
Campbell is a team-first player, expressing a desire to chase championships alongside his teammates.
"I think it's all about together football and being a whole dominant force amongst everybody," Campbell said. "Playing with one heart and one sound. That was the biggest thing for this defense toward winning the Super Bowl. I'm extremely honored in being a part of that defense and just to get the ball rolling in understanding the scheme more. Just understanding everyone's role and the job they have to do, including mine. Just so we can go out there and just ball."
The Rams were close to defeating the Eagles but close doesn't cut it. The mountain the Rams must climb got a lot steeper with the Eagles adding Campbell, something the Rams could have prevented.
However, shoulder injuries to linebackers are the gravest of concerns.
When we look back on if the Rams' season was successful or not, one of the main things to look at is the work of a rookie Jihaad Campbell.
Snead made the call. He chose the option to trade. Will he regret it? All signs point to yes unless Nate Landman and/ or Pooh Paul Jr step up. For a general manager already criticized for his previous policies regarding off-ball linebackers, paired with some horrific linebacker play in 2024, it seems a gamble on Campbell would have been worth it.
However, there's a reason Snead has been a general manager since the first term of the Obama administration. Take that as you will.
