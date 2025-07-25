Rams Jared Verse Comments on Workout With Aaron Donald
After training camp practice concluded on Wednesday, Jared Verse answered questions from the media and when asked if the workouts at training camp compare to what he faced when he worked out with Aaron Donald this offseason, he made his position clear.
“I would do these every day of the week, two times a day," said Verse. "No doubt about it, that workout was psychotic. I'm never doing that again [laughter]. He did change my workout routine though. Now my workouts don't hit anymore. So, I had to go a little harder.”
Verse has continued to complement Donald as Donald remains a source of inspiration for the team's defensive line. However, Verse made it clear that Donald put him through the ringer, making him regret his words.
“I'll tell you exactly what we did. I show up, it’s like 11 in the morning. I'm thinking we’ve got like an hour [long] workout. I got plans after. I have things I have to do throughout the day. I was planning on watching film and everything like that. We show up, he doesn't say hi or anything like that. He sees me and he's like, ‘Come on.’ He does a little dap up. We walk inside, he's says ‘stretch how you have to.’ I stretch. Everything he does is a circuit. We do four workouts. It's all cardio. Versa climber, bike, lunges and core. Four rounds each. You do all that. You're already tired. You’re like ‘oh my god, whatever’. Then you do four sets of core, two different workouts. So it's eight different workouts, four sets each."
Keep in mind this is Donald in retirement.
"You do all that for four sets. You go through these and he says ‘Alright, you ready for the real workout?’ I'm like, ‘I've been here for 45 minutes. What are you talking about?’ We go to the weight room. It's all arms, that's why he’s big as hell. We go to the weight room. It's eight different circuits. All arms, four sets each. I'm there for an hour and a half. His wife came in laughing at me. I told her to call the police. I'm dead serious.
"I'm not even joking. I'm dead serious. I told him to call the police. She wouldn't do it. I tried to lie and say my mom was at my house and I had to go let her in. He told me to give my keys to his management or assistant and that they would go let my mom in. So I wasn't leaving. Finished the workout. I'm dead tired, I'm exhausted. I had a plan to go jump in the sauna afterwards, didn't happen. I had plans to watch film, didn't happen. Went home and I didn't work out for another day and a half because I couldn't move my body.”
Verse made it clear. He's never doing that again.
“He needs to stay away from me and if the security sees him on the property, they need to take care of him.”