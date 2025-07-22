Predicting Rams' Defensive Roster Before The 2025 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to attack the 2025 NFL season with a defensive line that was playing fast and fearless, and in their pursuit to build a unit that is able to squash the run, they drafted three defensive players, stacking their box with young talent.
While most of the names are obvious choices, it's the ones you don't know about that could define a season.
For Special Teams, since it's only three positions: Joshua Karty at kicker, Ethan Evans at punter, and Alex Ward as long snapper. Barring injury, these three will be the starters as they have no current competition. Xavier Smith will return punts and kicks, but was listed on offense as a wide receiver.
Interior Defensive Line
- Kobie Turner
- Braden Fiske
- Poona Ford
- Tyler Davis
- Ty Hamilton
- Desjuan Johnson
EDGE
- Jared Verse
- Byron Young
- Josaiah Stewart
- Brennan Jackson
Linebackers
- Omar Speights
- Nate Landman
- Pooh Paul Jr
- Shaun Dolac
Cornerbacks
- Ahkello Witherspoon
- Darious Williams
- Emmanuel Forbes Jr
- Quentin Lake
- Derion Kendrick
- Cobie Durant
Safeties
- Kamren Curl
- Kamren Kinchens
- Jaylen McCollough
That's 23 defenders. Six interior defensive linemen, four EDGE players, four linebackers, six cornerbacks, and three safeties. Plus 27 players on offense and three special teamers make up the projected 53-man roster for the Rams entering training camp.
As the defense gets ready to hit, defensive coordinator Chris Shula will be looking to maximize the effectiveness of his weapons. He spoke on the development of three weapons, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Emmanuel Forbes at OTAs.
"It’s not really [about getting him to] elevate... we were just talking about it this morning," stated Shula on Verse. "We don’t want him to put any extra pressure on himself, just like we talked about with Kobie Turner last year. You don’t have to replace [former Rams DL] Aaron Donald. You don’t have to do anything else—just be the best version of yourself. That’s all we’re challenging him to do is understand his ops [opportunities] within the scheme of the defense, which we started to do in the middle of the season last year, and to just be himself. We’re not looking for any stats, not looking for anything else—just want him to play hard and be his best self every single day."
"Fiske was rehabbing his knee, so he has been here, I think, more than the coaches in the offseason. But he’s been awesome," stated Shula on Fiske and Forbes. "He’s gotten out there on the grass taking a few reps these last few days, and he looks just like himself. And just like Verse, we just want him to be himself and to continue to elevate the strengths in his game and work on the weaknesses in his game. That’s exactly what he’s doing. Then Forbes has done a great job thus far. We were really excited about him in the middle of the year—kind of similar to ‘B Jack’ [Brennan Jackson]—where, you know, you’re trying to incorporate him in all the stuff, but it’s really such an accelerated process now. It’s nice to see how smart he is, see him communicate, and he does a really nice job."
