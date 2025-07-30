McVay Bullish After Rams' Second Padded Practice
According to therams.com. the team's practice Tuesday was "fast and physical." The practice was the second padded practice for the Los Angeles Rams as they go through their grueling training camp.
After practice, head coach Sean McVay and safety Quentin Lake addressed the media to discuss what the last two days of practicing in pads was like. McVay also discussed the injury updates and new players added to the squad.
However, before they discussed football and team activities, both speakers addressed the shooting in the NFL's office building in New York and forwarded their condolences.
McVay spoke about second-year running back Blake Corum, who had a few bursts in the secondary. He used his signature jump cut to maneuver around defenders. McVay took note of how well Corum did, especially without offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, who had a scheduled veteran rest day.
"I think (Blake Corum has) done a really good job," McVay said. :I thought he had some excellent runs today. I think he's had a really good camp. He's one of those guys that, because of how conscientious he is, he's just going to improve into his second year."
McVay also addressed the Rams defensive unit who had "two good days" in a row. He complimented the defensive line, led by Kobie Turner. McVay said he plays with such intent and fury on each play that it rubs off on his teammates in the huddle. He said Turner understands what the Rams are trying to accomplish on defense and he challenges his teammates.
"I think (Pooh Paul Jr.) tried to do a couple things with Reggie and his group today, wasn't exactly where we had hoped right now, so I think the smart thing will be (seeing) when he is ready to go," McVay said. "And then, obviously we'll have our focus on some of those first preseason games, but I think we were hoping that he would be a little bit further along."
Lake heaped praise on linebacker Nate Landman who was all over the field making plays. Lake said he understands how Landman makes all of the plays that he does. It is because of his effort in bringing what is learned in meetings and in film study, to the practice field.
"I almost want to call him Peanut Punch Landman (referencing Nate Landman). He has just a knack for the ball," Lake said. "And, we see so many clips, Coach McVay shows them in the team meeting room of him doing it at Atlanta, and then you see it out here, you understand why he's able to cause those turnovers. He practices the right way, a great communicator, fantastic teammate. I mean, great addition for us."
With respect to injuries, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford still remains out of practice and McVay said he was week to week. He hesitated in giving a date for his return.
During Tuesday's practice, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. felt something in his hamstring during one-on-one drills. He tried to take the field with the first team for 11-on-11 drills, but McVay and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant decided to "be smart" and hold him out, McVay said.
Meanwhile, safety Kam Curl got his ankle stepped on during the team period, but VP of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott "seemed to feel like there could be some positive things" with respect to Curl.
