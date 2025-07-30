WATCH: Rams Sean McVay 2025 Training Camp Day Six Presser
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their sixth practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, continuing to work as they prepare for a grueling preseason.
For the second consecutive day, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions from the media.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
After practice on Monday, Rams' defensive tackle Kobie Turner spoke to reporters.
Q: Has anyone stood out to you on the teams first day in pads?
"You always got to shout out the guys on the defense," stated Turner. "[Nose Tackle] Poona [Ford], you saw his worth today, and I was over there trying some of the things that he did. Not too much success, but I'm going to work on it. Just the way that he commands attention, the way that he defeats double teams. Then obviously he has a lot of pass rush ability that's going to be able to help us as well. That's shown on the other days but today was run heavy, and he showed up today really big. Then, you guys saw and probably heard him, but of course, “eight” [Outside Linebacker Jared Verse] showed up again today. So just super excited to see those guys continue to show up. And then, the duo of our linebackers right now, [Nate] Landman and Omar [Speights]. The way that Landman commands the huddle, the way that he's getting punch out opportunities, the way that they're fitting up the run. I'm ecstatic if you can't tell already. I'm ecstatic about what this defense is going to be and ultimately how it's going to help this team win football games.”
Q: Could you comment on Tyler Davis’s growth?
“He is consistent. Tyler Davis is one of the most consistent guys you're around. He was in all the time this offseason. I'm working out with him, with [Defensive End Braden] Fiske and Poona. But when you see the technical aspect… we have a lot of guys who are not the biggest guys, but to be able to succeed at this level, you have to have stellar technique in the way that he plays double teams. The way that he plays on the inside of his toes, the way that he strikes blocks. It's everything that you want. The top four right now of our D-line room, we're all practically interchangeable. He’s one of those top four. I'm excited to continue to go to work with him. That guy shows up day in and day out, and he's consistent. You know exactly what you're going to get.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE