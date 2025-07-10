Why the Rams Should Not Pursue Star Pass-Rusher
The Cincinnati Bengals and star defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson have yet to come to terms regarding a contract extension and for this entire offseason, I've been pushing for the Rams to for him. Upon new developments, I'm reversing my position after CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr stated he believes Hendrickson will get traded.
"How long will this statemate with Hendrickson and the Bengals last? Hendrickson sat out mandatory minicamp and is prepared to hold out until the regular season if a long-term extension isn't reached with the Bengals," wrote Kerr.
"Cincinnati has failed to give Hendrickson an extension after paying Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, which was the Bengals' top priority. They want to keep Hendrickson and haven't entertained trade offers for him, but Hendrickson may force their hand."
"How much Hendrickson is worth makes this difficult. Hendrickson is 30 years old and won't be getting $40 million a season like Myles Garrett or $35 million a season like Maxx Crosby -- but he should be in the ballpark. Unless he gets near Crosby's salary, the Bengals will have issues signing him."
"If this holdout goes into late August, the Bengals will have little choice but to trade Hendrickson. They shouldn't do that, but Hendrickson has the leverage here. This deal needs to be done early in training camp."
Here's why I'm changing positions. We are currently less than two weeks before the Rams begin training camp. Any trade currently for Hendrickson would likely have to include Byron Young, which should automatically be a deal breaker, and if the Rams are willing to pay, another team will overpay, so there is no use getting into a bidding war before football activities kick off.
Unless the Rams are able to negotiate a one-sided deal, it would be more advantageous to wait because the Bengals believe Hendrickson will buckle and play the final year of his deal. I think they're right. However, if things go sideways early for the Bengals like 2024, Hendrickson would once again be available during the season for a reduced price.
At the point, the Rams could engage in talks but they would have the Bengals by the neck in negotiations.
Time is on their side. Use it.
