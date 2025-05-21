BREAKING: Rams Sean McVay's Concerns Ignored, Tush Push Lives
What a wild and wacky turn of events on Wednesday morning.
While local Los Angeles Rams fans were getting ready for work, reports were coming out that the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play, the tush push, a play Sean McVay believes should have been outlawed years ago would be declared illegal by Wednesday afternoon.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic even went public with reports that there were enough votes in place before the topic was to be addressed to ban the tush push, using new language provided by the Green Bay Packers.
"Hours away from the owners’ vote surrounding the future of the tush push, I’m told both the league’s competition and players’ health and safety committees have voted to ban the play," wrote Russini. "Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, the tush push is likely on its way out, sources say."
Then Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stated that the league and it's owners needed to clean up the process, not ban the play, a play he once called "the safest play in the history of the game."
Lurie added more comments on Wednesday morning.
“Whoever votes to ban this play is taking liability for putting risk on our quarterbacks.”
Lurie then brought in former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, one of the cornerstones of the play's creation and success back in 2022, to speak in support of the tush push. Instead of voting right then and there after Kelce finished, the owners then went into a privileged session to continue discussions on the issue.
Then in a shocking turn of events, Russini's initial report that there were the 24 votes needed to ban the tush push ended up not coming true as the resolution failed by a vote of 22-10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Russini's initial report was likely right, or the Packers would have withdrawn their proposal if they knew they didn't have enough votes. Something happened between Lurie and Kelce speaking to swing the vote so for the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams will be subjected to defend the tush push during their visit to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as any team that decides to use it.
A shocking turn of events to say the least.
