Rams, NFL Set to Vote on Tush Push
This week in Eagan, Minnesota, the owners in the NFL will officially vote on the play known as the tush push.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have submitted a proposal featuring revised language from before 2005 that would redefine certain language that would make pushing and pulling teammates illegal, the core elements of the tush push play.
Both head coach Sean McVay and former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have made their feelings about the play known.
McVay said this at the NFL Owners Meeting in April.
"Well, I heard I had a heated argument about about this with Howie [Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager] and Jon Ferrari [Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager]. You know, here's what I here's what I told them. And this is, this is the truth. I don't believe in banning something because them and Buffalo do it better than anybody else, so I'm not necessarily in agreement with that. I don't like the optics of the play."
"It looks like a rugby scrum. There are some health and safety risks from my communication with Dr. Sills about this. Those same things do exist on other types of sneaks, goal line, short yardage situations, and there is some inevitable risk that this game entails, but I'm not in favor of it, but I also know that I sound like a hater, because they've done it better than anybody else, and I'll acknowledge that as well."
Morris, now Atlanta Falcons head coach spoke about the play at the NFL Combine.
"I thought it should have been illegal three years ago," Morris said. "The tush-push play, I was never a big fan. There's just no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them."
McVay could face an Eagles team in week three devoid of a play that spearheaded three playoff appearances, two NFC titles, and a Super Bowl.
The Tush Push has been a hot-button issue for NFL teams over the last several years, with a number of NFL coaches and owners seeming to be split on the future of the play.
Soon, though, there will ultimately be some resolution to the NFL's most controversial play.
