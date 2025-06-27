The Rams Face an Unfortunate Possibility
The Los Angeles Rams have high expectations for the upcoming season. Many believe the Rams are Super Bowl contenders, as they have one of the best rosters in the league. However, Los Angeles has concerns just like every other team in the National Football League.
Henry McKenna of FOX Sports listed one area of concern for every team in the league this season. He noted that one thing that could derail the Rams' season is "the 37-year-old [Matthew] Stafford begins to look old."
"This offseason, Stafford was initially noncommittal about returning before making it clear that he wanted a raise and more guaranteed money in his contract.
"Will his mindset change now that he’s started considering the end of his career? And while there is no shortage of young talent on this Rams roster, Stafford is at the center of it all. Father Time is coming for him."
Stafford is entering his 17th season in the league, a mark very few players have ever hit, especially quarterbacks. The Rams hope to make at least one more Super Bowl before Stafford retires. The veteran quarterback noted how his preparation changes every season.
“It definitely evolves every single year. Last year was a little bit unique. This year, as I get older, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make sure that as training camp starts, I'm really fresh both mentally and physically. That's kind of what this whole time of year will be geared around for me," Stafford said.
"Obviously, getting to work with the guys, being around them as much as I can culturally, is a great thing, and getting to work with Davante [Adams] and Tutu [Atwell] in some new spots and doing all that kind of stuff will be beneficial.
"As is every year, it kind of goes as it goes. We have new guys in, and getting in time with those guys is important as well. I think earlier in my career, it was how do I learn the playbook? How do I establish myself in the locker room and all those kinds of things as best you can? That just evolves as I get older and as teams change as well.”
