Did the Rams Make a Mistake Not Re-Signing Demarcus Robinson?
When the Rams ended their 2024 season, no one could have predicted that not only would the Rams be saying goodbye to Demarcus Robinson, but they would extend Tutu Atwell in his place. Nothing against Atwell, a player that was the Rams' top receiving threat when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were injured but Robinson was cheap, effective, and the perfect player for the WR3 role.
He was lengthy, fast, and could make catches, especially in the red zone. Robinson's introduction helped the Rams make the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, and while Robinson didn't have jaw-dropping production, he would make key catches in key situations, nearly handing the Rams' victories by himself up in Seattle, in New Orleans. and against Minnesota in the regular season.
Looking back at Robinson's film, he wasn't the best pass catcher around, nor was he the most explosive. However, for an offense that isn't exactly built on equal distribution of the football, Robinson always found a way to make himself available and effective, especially in the red zone, a place the Rams struggled with their efficiency in that part of the field.
For an offense that has Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, Robinson would have been the perfect, complementary piece for the Rams to scheme up against sorry defenders.
It just seems odd that they finally feel comfortable with Atwell, despite Atwell not being used to the best of his abilities.
One has to wonder if Davante Adams will be asked to perform certain responsibilities that used to belong to Robinson, leading to the Rams wanting Atwell as a different element to the wide receiver room.
Regardless, one of the biggest challenges for the franchise will be during training camp when the Rams figure out how they'll replace Robinson with Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and several UDFA players fighting for the role.
However, we all remember the player with the one-handed stab for the grab for the walk-off touchdown in Seattle, and it's hard to say letting Robinson, a Super Bowl champion, go was a wise choice.
How the Rams navigate their receiver needs will be a defining trait of their season, having already said goodbye to Cooper Kupp.
