Numbers Show Rams Missed Out Twice in 2025 NFL Draft
During the 2025 NFL Draft, it was confirmed that the Rams made calls to trade up for Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and was alleged the Rams tried to do the same for Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. It appears that lack of luck and execution for both trades, with the Panthers and Buccaneers apparently rejecting offers, ended up being a smart move for them and a tough miss to swallow for Les Snead.
Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray named McMillan and Egbuka as the 13th and 14th best performing rookies through three weeks.
Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan is a burgeoning star for the Panthers, making ridiculous grabs time and time again.
"McMillan earned a 66.9 PFF receiving grade against the Falcons‘ defense. He saw eight targets but was held to three catches for 48 yards. Two of those grabs were gains of 20-plus yards, both in the first half," wrote Gray.
"McMillan now has 14 catches on the year for 216 yards. He has gained first downs on all but two catches (12) and has seven plays of 15-plus yards. McMillan sports a 75.8 PFF receiving grade through three games."
Emeka Egbuka
"Egbuka earned a season-high 81.8 PFF receiving grade against the Jets, finishing with six catches for 85 yards and four first downs," stated Gray. "He recorded a highlight grab in the second quarter — a one-handed catch along the sideline for a 30-yard gain against Sauce Gardner. Later in the game, he made a 28-yard catch, this time against Andre Cisco, once again near the sideline. Egbuka finished the game with a 108.9 passer rating when targeted and generated a 34.8% threat rate and a 37.5% deep target rate."
"Egbuka has caught 14 of 21 passes for 181 yards on his way to a 71.1 PFF receiving grade through three games. He has gained nine first downs, caught three touchdown passes and tallied a catch of 15-plus yards in every game this season (five total). The Ohio State product has gained 36 yards after contact and is averaging 5.2 yards after the catch per reception."
Not only is Egbuka balling, he's doing so in a McVay-style system built by Liam Coen and refined by current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Egbuka has all the traits to be a top Rams wide receiver but instead of becoming a Los Angeles legend, he's becoming the next great in Tampa Bay.
My Take
The Rams missed out. No other way to put it. It's also hard to accept right now because the short sighted argument is that drafting Terrance Ferguson was a mistake due to his early ineffectieness and lack of usage.
I wouldn't make that argument because there's no guarantee that McMillan or Egbuka would have success with this team but Tutu Atwell has one catch for four yards as the Rams' WR3. One would have to believe either receiver would have better production. Plus, Ferguson will be an excellent player if he continues in his efforts.
This has to go down as a massive near miss, but at the end of the day, the Panthers and Buccaneers weren't willing to do business for good reasons.
