Three Takeaways From Rams NFL Draft Day One
The Los Angeles Rams entered day one of the NFL Draft with the 26th overall selection. They left with a second round pick, a seventh round pick, and 2026 first round pick from Atlanta.
The Rams attempted to trade up, allegedly for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
With that being said, here are three takeaways from the Rams opening performance in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. They want Puka Nacua in the slot.
It's a pretty telling sign if Russini is correct that the Rams wanted McMillian. McMillian is a big, tall pass catcher built for the outside. Davante Adams is built to play on the outside.
Considering that and the fact Tutu Atwell is only on a one-year deal, the Rams are ready to use Nacua to evolve the "Cooper Kupp" role, using Nacua's physical play to open up the offense, especially with the use of motion.
Motion diagnoses coverage, motion leads to jet sweeps, motion isolates corners on outside wide receivers, and motion opens up the screen game. The Rams may run their offense through Nacua in order to manipulate defenses into putting themselves into bad spots.
2. The Rams are likely going after a quarterback in 2026.
Make no mistake, the Rams could still select a quarterback. It just doesn't seem likely anymore. It remains a question if the Giants trade for Jaxson Dart at 25 gave the Rams more of a reason to trade the 26th overall pick but two first round picks next year, a year closer to Matthew Stafford's retirement means they have capital to select whatever passer they want.
My guess...Arch Manning.
3. The Rams are very comfortable with their roster entering 2025.
While there are a bunch of talented players remaining on the board, the fact that the Rams executed a trade to move back while not having any more total selections than they had entering the day means they feel very comfortable with their roster.
With a few holes, unless there is a clear pick, it is my opinion that they address the cornerback position, potentially gambling for Michigan's Will Johnson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and tell us your takes on Round 1!
Please let us know your thoughts on round 1 when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE