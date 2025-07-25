Who Will Lead All Rams’ Rookies in Snaps?
The Los Angeles Rams drafted six players in the 2025 draft class, and in a season where they are expected to compete for a Super Bowl, these young players will have to get acclimated quickly to NFL-level competition.
They addressed both sides of the ball with their draft picks, and while some of these players are under the radar right now, history has shown that the Rams will get a productive player in later rounds that will blossom into a star.
Brandon Austin is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he released an article speculating on each NFL team's incoming rookies' snap counts. For the Rams, he predicts that their first pick of the draft, Terrance Ferguson, will lead all of their rookies in how many snaps he'll be getting.
"Terrance Ferguson could take over the TE2 role immediately, especially with Tyler Higbee coming off injury. He could see a decent amount in multi-tight end sets", said Austin.
The Rams took him in the second round for a reason, and that's because they want to give Matthew Stafford as many weapons as they can on offense. He makes their team more of a receiving threat than before, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's the starter next season.
"Defensive tackle Ty Hamilton was selected in the fifth round but projects as a rotational run-stopper behind Kobie Turner and Poona Ford. Hamilton’s quickness off the snap could allow him to make an early impact".
Ty Hamilton projects to be a rotational piece in the Rams' young defense, but his future is bright, and his rookie season will set the tone for the rest of his time in Los Angeles. He's going to benefit heavily from playing in a system where he isn't going to garner much attention right away, but when he's in the game, he will make an impact.
"On the edge, Josaiah Stewart brings elite pass-rushing production and should be deployed mainly in sub-packages and obvious passing situations, where he could develop into a disruptive specialist".
Out of all their rookies, I am most confident in Josaiah Stewart being a future franchise star. He was productive in college, and if he can develop quickly in his rookie season, the Rams may feel comfortable letting Bryon Young go and relying on Stewart in the future.
