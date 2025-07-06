What’s Next for Terrance Ferguson?
The Los Angeles Rams took a gamble by trading their first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons and waiting until the second round of the 2025 NFL draft to make their first selection. In a year where they have Super Bowl hopes and have already acquired Davante Adams in the offseason, their drafting Terrance Ferguson may seem like a misfire on their part.
The reason why I say that is that their offense was already going to be one of the best in the league once they got Adams and Puka Nacua on the same team. If they had kept their first-round pick this year, they could've used it to draft a defensive back to help their weaker secondary.
Despite valid skepticism regarding this pick, I'm a fan of Ferguson and believe he'll be able to work seamlessly in Sean McVay's offense. Giving Matthew Stafford another receiver to distribute the ball to will only elevate this offense, and he'll be a big red zone target as well.
Stu Jackson is a senior staff writer for therams.com, and he released an article going over what to expect from Ferguson heading into his rookie year. Jackson believes the biggest thing Ferguson can do is earn his role in the offense.
"Earning his role. McVay in his minicamp recap interview with Voice of the Rams J.B. Long said they expect Ferguson to contribute this season, but as is the case with the entire rookie class, that role will have to be earned. Based on the impression he's already made this spring with his demeanor and work ethic, he's on the right track", said Jackson.
Tyler Higbee will still be the Rams' starting tight end in 2025, but this is a perfect opportunity for him to pass the torch after being productive for the Rams his entire career. The Rams drafted Ferguson for a reason, and I think they have big plans for him in their offensive scheme.
He's more than just a security blanket for Stafford to throw the ball to when the field is covered; he can do things with the ball in his hand after the catch, and his speed is impressive. I don't think Ferguson could win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award or anything like that, but he will have a dedicated role in the Rams offense and will be one of Stafford's favorite targets once they get acclimated together.
