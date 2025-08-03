Analyst Has Bold Prediction for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams not only have a talented team, but they may once again have a roster to give the Philadelphia Eagles their best matchup in the playoffs again this season. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes the Rams are the team best equipped to beat the defending champions.
"From the spectacular play of Matthew Stafford to the grittiness of a young and hungry defense, the Rams have re-emerged as one of the heavyweights in a league built on toughness and stellar quarterback play. Need proof? Well, looking back at the Eagles' Super Bowl run earlier this year, the Divisional Round battle against the Rams stands out as the champs' toughest test."
'Trailing 28-22 at a snowy Lincoln Financial Field, Los Angeles entered the red zone with less than a minute remaining before ultimately turning the ball over on downs," Brooks said.
"In 2025, the Rams should be formidable foes once again. Free-agent addition Davante Adams joins Puka Nacua to give Sean McVay a pair of interchangeable WR1s and help Stafford torch opponents intent on stopping Kyren Williams and Co. on the ground. With Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee capable of creating big plays on various catch-and-run concepts, the Rams have an offense that can test the talent and depth of any defense."
The Rams have had successful draft hauls recently, the Rams will need poduction from players whether they Brooks noted that the Rams' defense will heavily depend on their younger players this upcoming season.
"As the defense continues to grow, with a collection of young players graduating from roles as key contributors to elite playmakers, the Rams have a unit with the game-wrecking front to engage in -- and win -- trench wars with the NFC's heavyweights. This is a team that can control the line of scrimmage. Add in the savvy coach-QB combo of McVay-Stafford, and Los Angeles is well-positioned to challenge Philadelphia," Brooks said.
Rams second-year edge rusher Jared Verse is one of the playmakers Brooks referenced. During the offseason, Verse explained that although he and fellow young teammates such as Braden Fiske had a good season, they are eager to improve.
"I think we did good, but I think we became more focused on helping the team than trying to do our own little thing and having a good little duo going on. I think we have learned the opportunities that we have to work together. We’ll look at each other, and he’ll just shake his head yes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is,’ or he’ll look at me, and I’ll be like [nodding yes]. So now we finally took another step—having another year together to figure out, ‘Hey, this is how I work, this is how he works.’ So, I feel like this year is going to be a good one for us to play together," Verse said.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!