Rams Offensive Veteran Fined For Controversial Celebration
On Saturday, the NFL announced that Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was fined for a celebratory gesture after picking up a first-down catch in the first quarter of the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What Did Higbee Do?
"The NFL fined #Rams TE Tyler Higbee $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — the banned “nose wipe” celebration last week in London," tweeted NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
Instant Analysis
The main question is regarding if Higbee's motion qualifies as a "violent" gesture. The main argument for Higbee is unlike CeeDee Lamb's gesture, which has his nose wipe going in one direction with his body, Higbee's has him walking the opposite way of his gesture, making the indication the celebration isn't directed at anyone instead of Lamb's perceived direction signaling an intention of calling out the opposition.
This is my argument as I think if players want to cuss each other out, they should legally be able to and then taunt when they make a play. Interactions like those make the game much more personal, much more violent, and thus, much more appealing to the die hards.
The consequence of that thirst for blood is the violent play extending beyond the whistle, and for a league that just suspended Brian Branch for causing a post-game altercation, it's clear they're policing any indication of spill over out of the game, and thus, I don't see the NFL changing their stance on the ruling or similar ones anytime soon.
Higbee's Role Evolves
While Higbee remains a trusted veteran, his total snaps are often being split by the rest of the tight end room. For the veteran, it's no big deal as he just wants to win, willing to take whatever role he can to win a second Super Bowl.
Higbee spoke on the evolution of his role during training camp.
“A little bit," stated Higbee. I've been the oldest guy in the tight end rooms since my second year. I've been kind of that old head, I guess if you want to call it, in the tight end room for some years. Our tight end room, we can bring the juice every day. It’s part of our role. Be the straw that stirs the drink. When it's flat, we need to be there. When it's not rolling right, we need to be there. When it is going right, we need to be right there also. I’m just trying to do a little bit of everything and help this team go win football games. That's what we're here for.”
