Rams Offensive Veteran Fined For Controversial Celebration

The Los Angeles Rams tight end has to surrender a portion of his paycheck

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and linebacker Chad Muma (55) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the NFL announced that Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was fined for a celebratory gesture after picking up a first-down catch in the first quarter of the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What Did Higbee Do?

"The NFL fined #Rams TE Tyler Higbee $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — the banned “nose wipe” celebration last week in London," tweeted NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Instant Analysis

The main question is regarding if Higbee's motion qualifies as a "violent" gesture. The main argument for Higbee is unlike CeeDee Lamb's gesture, which has his nose wipe going in one direction with his body, Higbee's has him walking the opposite way of his gesture, making the indication the celebration isn't directed at anyone instead of Lamb's perceived direction signaling an intention of calling out the opposition.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89), tight end Colby Parkinson (84), running back Ronnie Rivers (20), tight end Davis Allen (87) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) huddle and during a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is my argument as I think if players want to cuss each other out, they should legally be able to and then taunt when they make a play. Interactions like those make the game much more personal, much more violent, and thus, much more appealing to the die hards.

The consequence of that thirst for blood is the violent play extending beyond the whistle, and for a league that just suspended Brian Branch for causing a post-game altercation, it's clear they're policing any indication of spill over out of the game, and thus, I don't see the NFL changing their stance on the ruling or similar ones anytime soon.

Higbee's Role Evolves

While Higbee remains a trusted veteran, his total snaps are often being split by the rest of the tight end room. For the veteran, it's no big deal as he just wants to win, willing to take whatever role he can to win a second Super Bowl.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Higbee spoke on the evolution of his role during training camp.

“A little bit," stated Higbee. I've been the oldest guy in the tight end rooms since my second year.  I've been kind of that old head, I guess if you want to call it, in the tight end room for some years. Our tight end room, we can bring the juice every day. It’s part of our role. Be the straw that stirs the drink. When it's flat, we need to be there. When it's not rolling right, we need to be there. When it is going right, we need to be right there also. I’m just trying to do a little bit of everything and help this team go win football games. That's what we're here for.”

