Rams Playoff Picture Takes Dramatic Early Season Turn
If the season ended today, the Los Angeles Rams would be booking their seventh playoff appearance in the Sean McVay era, wrapping up the seventh seed, setting up a Wild Card classic against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.
However, the season still has a lot of life to it but as the team enjoys their BYE week off, recent results to kick off week eight see the Rams currently holding a 91 percent chance of making the postseason, according to NFL.com.
The Vikings Kicked Things Off
The Minnesota Vikings kicked off week eight action against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium and would lose badly. Not only did the Vikings pick up their fourth loss of the season, they lost to an AFC opponent that hasn't played good football in weeks.
The Vikings are on the verge of being counted out with Carson Wentz finishing the game in tremendous pain and with J.J. McCarthy not ready to be put back into the game.
The NFC Playoff Picture
The Green Bay Packers currently own the number one seed in the NFC with a 4-1-1 record. The next six teams in the playoffs, including the Rams all sit at 5-2. In the Wild Card, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Rams make up the three slots, and all three teams have a BYE this week.
The Chicago Bears sit at eight with a 4-2 record, while the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons all have three losses. The Bears play the Ravens this week with Lamar Jackson's injury status up in the air.
The Rams' Schedule
The Rams visit the 49ers in two weeks as they attempt to split the season series. A loss would virtually hand the division to San Francisco.
The week after, the Rams host the Seahawks. The Rams are currently the seventh seed while Seattle is sixth. The week after that, the Rams host the Buccaneers who sit at fourth as the NFC South leader.
After that, the Rams play the tenth-seeded Panthers, fifth seeded Panthers, visit the Seahawks, and the 11th-seeded Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals, whom the 49ers and Seahawks already own wins over, twice to end the season so each game has massive playoff implications.
The Rams avoid the NFC North this year. The Rams were 1-3 against the division last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE