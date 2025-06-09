Rams' Playmaker Entering Critical Season
The Los Angeles Rams made improving their offense a top priority, and despite that, Arizona Cardinals On SI's Richie Bradshaw named Tyler Higbee as the Rams' most overrated player as he created a list for each team in the NFC West.
"In the famous words of Regina George, "Stop trying to make Tyler Higbee happen. It's not going to happen." Well, she may have been talking about something else, but I know she would agree with me on this."
"Yes, Higbee was injured last season, but what about every year before that when we tried claiming he was the next Travis Kelce," wrote Bradshaw. "And don't pretend you never heard those comparisons because they were real."
"No, Higbee has had under 10 yards per reception in three of the last four seasons and only two seasons with more than 600 receiving yards in nine years. He's the definition of "fine" when assessing the tight end position, but that's where it ends. Higbee is an afterthought in this offense and that trend will continue in 2025."
The thing is that Bradshaw's right, but that's not a bad thing; it means the strength of the Rams lies in their top roster. Tyler Higbee is currently the TE1 in one of the most impressive offensive systems in the NFL, and one that has a top quarterback.
Here's the facts. He's old, he has a massive injury history, and his production isn't what it once was. Here's another fact. He's still a playmaker who was the Rams' top target against the Vikings in the NFL playoffs.
The Rams recognized this as well. That's why they spent their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on his replacement, Terrance Ferguson.
However, when it's considered that Higbee, a player who would start on most NFL teams, is named as the most overrated, it signals the Rams in large part are correctly rated and they're rated high in NFL circles.
Higbee is a player whose impact relies on coming through in clutch situations instead of overall production. A more surgical player for the offense. Rams fans should be taking this as a compliment because that means Bradshaw believes the other superstars will produce as expected.
