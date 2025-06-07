Rams Warned About These Potential Breakout Players in NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams will have a lot on their plate during the 2025 season as they face an incredibly tough schedule due to their 2024 first-place finish in the NFC West.
However, their task of winning Sean McVay's fifth NFC West title may be a bit more difficult after Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante named these three players as breakout candidates during minicamp.
Marvin Harrison Jr is projected to break out for the Arizona Cardinals and for good reason.
"Four rookies ended the 2024 season in the top ten in receiving yards," wrote Infante. "None of them was Marvin Harrison Jr., who entered the year as the most highly-touted prospect out of that draft."
"He didn't have a bad year, finishing with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his production fell short of preseason expectations. He's a big, strong, explosive receiver with a tremendous ceiling. With a full offseason in an NFL organization, Harrison has serious breakout upside in Year 2."
There's no reason Harrison shouldn't have a 1,000-yard season, especially with Trey McBride drawing more of the defensive emphasis in 2025. Kyler Murray proved he can remain healthy, and Harrison might be one of the best 50/50 ball wide receivers in the NFL.
The 49ers might have another cornerback star in Renardo Green.
"The San Francisco 49ers drafted Renardo Green with the final pick in Round 2 last year. They got good early returns out of him, as he started seven in games and broke up 13 passes."
"Green should take on a bigger role for the 49ers in Year 2. He showed he can start at a high level when Charvarius Ward got hurt last year. Now that Ward's gone, Green has a full-time starting role outside all to himself."
The 49ers added to their defense with Mykel Williams, and considering Green had a strong rookie season, offensive stability and a more devastating pass rush should improve Green's efficiency.
The Seattle Seahawks only needed Geno Smith to leave in order to address their interior offensive line. Perhaps Christian Haynes might be the answer.
"Christian Haynes didn't start as a rookie but took 167 total offensive snaps as a reserve. Now, he figures to be a starter for the Seattle Seahawks' interior offensive line."
"Haynes' rookie season didn't come without bumps, as he allowed six pressures on just 113 pass-blocking reps. He's a gifted athlete with dominant college tape at UConn who should improve with a full offseason in Seattle's program."
A run-first scheme and a new teammate with Grey Zabel should give Haynes the foundation to improve his game, especially if pass rushers won't be able to peel their ears back.
