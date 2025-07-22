One Reason for the Rams to be Optimistic
The Los Angeles Rams have a solid roster heading into the 2025 season, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is undoubtedly the most critical player of them all.
The Rams and Stafford figured Stafford's contract out, returning the veteran to the mix.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed one reason for optimism for every team in the league. For the Rams, Stafford's return is arguably the top reason they should be heading into the season. Stafford's future with the team was the biggest story of the early part of the offseason.
"It seemed to get pretty dicey for a moment as it relates to Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams. The organization even allowed its Super Bowl-winning QB to speak with prospective teams in the event of a trade," Sullivan said.
"In the end, however, Stafford and the Rams realized they were better together than apart and agreed to a two-year, $84 million extension. With Stafford intact under center, the Rams should continue to be a key threat in the NFC, especially after they took the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles to the brink during the playoffs last year."
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted what went into both sides coming to an agreement.
"I think what you do is you have an honest conversation. There are four years of equity and a relationship that meant a whole lot to me and a lot to him. There’s a body of work, there are experiences, and there are relationships that'll go on a lot further on past the time that he plays and past when I [finish my career as a] coach. If you want to say, 'Did I want that, and was that the end goal for our group collectively?’ Absolutely, but I think you want to allow him to be able to come to a decision with Kelly and his family that's best for him and that he could get excited about," McVay said.
"I think that’s the important thing. You want everybody to feel really good about the partnership. You want them to be excited and optimistic. It's so difficult to do what we do year in and year out, and especially what Matthew has to do as a quarterback leading the way. You want to make sure there are good vibes going into it, and we were able to check all those boxes.
"I think the important thing throughout this was the end goal in mind was always to have Matthew back as the quarterback. There was never any dispute or discrepancy on that. We wanted to make sure we had all the information necessary and didn't want to have to do things in secret or whatever you will. There were a lot of narratives that were out there... some of which were accurate and a lot of which were probably not necessarily accurate based on how things can get lost in translation. All I cared about was our dialogue throughout."
