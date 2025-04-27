Rams' Sean McVay Sounds Off on Drafting Terrance Ferguson
The Los Angeles Rams didn't make their first selection of the draft until the second round, after they traded their first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons, and with their second-round pick, they drafted Terrance Ferguson from the University of Oregon.
One of the Rams' deficiencies in their offense is their lack of a tight end with passing upside. They've long enjoyed the play of Tyler Higbee, but his age is catching up with him, and they can't consistently rely on him to be on the field.
That's why it was paramount for the Rams to draft a tight end who could be on the field on an every-down basis and one who can work magic with the ball in his hands. They have Colby Parkinson on the roster, but he's more likely to be a blocking tight end than he is to be one with specific routes in mind.
Ferguson spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks, and in 2024, he had his best year on the team. He had 591 yards on 43 targets, his longest catch went for 62 yards, and he also had three touchdowns.
While his touchdown numbers may have decreased from last year, his total yards are a career high, and it's encouraging to see him rack up so many yards on a few number of targets. He averaged 13.7 yards a catch, which, if he keeps up in the NFL, he'll be one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Sean McVay is a creative offensive mind, and with the Rams adding Davante Adams and now drafting Ferguson, the Rams' passing attack will reach a whole new level. In a press conference after the second day of the draft, McVay sounded off on why they chose Ferguson with their first pick in the draft.
"He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands. I think he can play in the ‘C’ area, and he’s moved around the formation. When things go off-schedule, he shows what a great feel that he has to find soft spots," McVay said.
In that same interview, he compares his instincts and feel for the game to that of Travis Kelce's, and while those are lofty comparisons, they drafted him for the same reason Kelce is so successful in that Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Ferguson will not only be able to be a security blanket for Matthew Stafford, but he'll be a player who will quickly identify where the coverage is weak, and while defenders are occupied guarding Adams and Puka Nacua, Ferguson will be able to catch the ball and run it upfield for extra yardage.
Ferguson will be able to help the Rams navigate an ever-shifting NFC West and be a valuable asset to them in their pursuit of winning the division two years in a row.
