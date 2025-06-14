Should UFL MVP Bryce Perkins Challenge Rams' Bennett?
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins has found a new football home, starring for the UFL's Michigan Panthers for the last two seasons. Perkins broke out in 2025, winning the league's MVP trophy while the Panthers are set to take on the D.C. Defenders in the 2025 UFL Championship on Saturday.
The dual-threat quarterback scored 14 total touchdowns on the season, with his performances making some call for the Rams to re-sign their old quarterback.
While the Rams have their starting and backup quarterback positions locked down, it would make sense for competition for the QB3 role between Perkins and Stetson Bennett due to Perkins' recent play and various abilities as reasons for consideration.
Last week, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Bennett's development.
"A ton of growth, particularly from two years ago. A lot of credit to him, working on what he needed to work on to get himself into this situation. But a ton of credit that (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave (Ragone) too and I'll say even Jimmy (Garoppolo) and Matthew. I think they've done a great job of just putting arm around him, mentoring him. What awesome two quarterbacks to learn from that have won a crap ton of games in this league. Proud would be the wrong word but for lack of a better term, proud of where he's at and he's just continuing to go.”
“He needs to play just football, right? We're out here again. We're out playing flag football in shorts right now but I know this, he's going about his process in a professional way each and every day to give himself the best chance when he inevitably gets his ops in August in the preseason.
So that begs the question, should the Rams bring in Perkins to compete for the QB3 job?
My take: No. While Perkins did shine in the UFL, he didn't put together anything that said his game would work at the NFL level. We have already witnessed why Perkins looked like against NFL competetion and it wasn't pretty.
While Bennett has his own long list of issues, there's a reason the Rams like him. Bennett may not be able to make every throw but he makes enough of the easy ones to build something around him if needed. Truthfully, I can not say that about Perkins.
