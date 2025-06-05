Rams' Stetson Bennett Has Three Months to Determine NFL Future
Rams' third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett remains such a curious case, it is truly impossible to determine exactly what he is and what he could become.
The two-time National Champion and Heisman finalist is the most successful Georgia Bulldog quarterback in program history, taking them to heights that couldn't be achieved by Matthew Stafford and others, despite being universally regarded as an "average" quarterback.
However, there isn't anything truly average about Bennett. After missing the 2023 season due to personal issues, he returned in 2024 and was up and down. Bennett was launching interceptions left and right during the 2024 preseason and yet, made critical throws to win both games he participated in.
In two preseason games, Bennett threw five interceptions. He also led the Rams on two straight game-winning touchdown drives. Against the Cowboys, Bennett was sailing the football last preseason from a clean pocket. Then on fourth down with 11 seconds left, down by six points, Bennett rolls from the pocket to his left, throws against his body's momentum for the game-winning score.
Then, in the following game, Bennett threw a direct dot to the opps in the endzone against the Chargers in what should have been a poor performance. That was until Bennett fired a 47-yard missile to J.J. Laap for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Horrific lows followed by insane highs. That sums up Bennett's career so far, but recent words by OC Mike LaFleur may have alluded to Bennett purging himself of those lows, becoming a more consistent player.
“A ton of growth, particularly from two years ago. A lot of credit to him, working on what he needed to work on to get himself into this situation," LaFleur said.
"But a ton of credit that (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave (Ragone) too and I'll say even Jimmy (Garoppolo) and Matthew. I think they've done a great job of just putting arm around him, mentoring him. What awesome two quarterbacks to learn from that have won a crap ton of games in this league. Proud would be the wrong word but for lack of a better term, proud of where he's at and he's just continuing to go.”
“He needs to play just football, right? We're out here again. We're out playing flag football in shorts right now but I know this, he's going about his process in a professional way each and every day to give himself the best chance when he inevitably gets his ops in August in the preseason.
Considering it's likely Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't play in preseason, Bennett may have three games to determine his NFL future, and if LaFleur's words are true, we could start to see the vision the Rams had for him when they drafted Bennett.
