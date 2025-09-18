Ram Digest

Matthew Stafford Gets Candid on Young QB's Injury Setback

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback weighed in about his former offensive coordinators' new gunslinger

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talk post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talk post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have experienced multiple instances where Matthew Stafford has had to take time away due to injury. Stafford missed the end of the 2022 NFL season, a game in Green Bay in 2023, and during the offseason, the headlines were all about Stafford and his back issues.

Fast forward to now, and Stafford is healthy, once again commanding the Rams offense. However, in 2023, with Stafford out, the Rams turned to Brett Rypien and the results weren't the best. Eventually, the Rams signed Carson Wentz to be the backup and Wentz would finish out the year with the team, making only one start in the Rams' regular season-finale, since the team had already wrapped up a playoff spot.

In 2025, Wentz is set to make his first non-season-finale start since 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, due to McCarthy picking up another injury in his young career.

J.J. McCarthy
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) speaks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in preseason, and in year two, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Falcons, keeping him out of action for 2-4 weeks.

A Rams Affair From Afar

Considering all the Rams affiliations involved with this story, including Wentz, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, and more, Stafford was asked about young quarterbacks and dealing with injuries. Stafford offered his own insight into the situation.

“I don't know," stated Stafford. "I think looking back on mine it was a long time ago trying to remember it. Sometimes I think guys are out because it's an injury that is frankly unlucky, they can't play with it. There are plenty of injuries out there that guys go down with a rolled ankle or they got this, that or the other and they can continue to play through it."

Matthew Stafford
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"It sounds like… I'm not talking about one specific person, but there are plenty of guys out there that are unable to play through it and that's part of it. It's unfortunate. It's not a fun part of the game. You spend so much time… I know those guys did preparing their body and their mind to get ready to play a full NFL season and lead their teams. When you're not out there, it's tough and it's disappointing, but I'm sure those guys will do everything they can to get back.”

Hopefully, for McCarthy, he'll be able to overcome yet another setback.

