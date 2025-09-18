Matthew Stafford Gets Candid on Young QB's Injury Setback
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have experienced multiple instances where Matthew Stafford has had to take time away due to injury. Stafford missed the end of the 2022 NFL season, a game in Green Bay in 2023, and during the offseason, the headlines were all about Stafford and his back issues.
Fast forward to now, and Stafford is healthy, once again commanding the Rams offense. However, in 2023, with Stafford out, the Rams turned to Brett Rypien and the results weren't the best. Eventually, the Rams signed Carson Wentz to be the backup and Wentz would finish out the year with the team, making only one start in the Rams' regular season-finale, since the team had already wrapped up a playoff spot.
In 2025, Wentz is set to make his first non-season-finale start since 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, due to McCarthy picking up another injury in his young career.
McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in preseason, and in year two, McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Falcons, keeping him out of action for 2-4 weeks.
A Rams Affair From Afar
Considering all the Rams affiliations involved with this story, including Wentz, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, and more, Stafford was asked about young quarterbacks and dealing with injuries. Stafford offered his own insight into the situation.
“I don't know," stated Stafford. "I think looking back on mine it was a long time ago trying to remember it. Sometimes I think guys are out because it's an injury that is frankly unlucky, they can't play with it. There are plenty of injuries out there that guys go down with a rolled ankle or they got this, that or the other and they can continue to play through it."
"It sounds like… I'm not talking about one specific person, but there are plenty of guys out there that are unable to play through it and that's part of it. It's unfortunate. It's not a fun part of the game. You spend so much time… I know those guys did preparing their body and their mind to get ready to play a full NFL season and lead their teams. When you're not out there, it's tough and it's disappointing, but I'm sure those guys will do everything they can to get back.”
Hopefully, for McCarthy, he'll be able to overcome yet another setback.
