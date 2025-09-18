Jared Verse Has Clear Message For Rams-Eagles Rematch
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held practice at their facility on Thursday as they continue preparations for their week two matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from last season's playoff classic.
Before practice, both offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke after.
Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided team updates from the podium.
Q: How did the organization identify Tre Brown before signing him and how he sees him contributing to the team?
"He's a guy that coaching against him, he’s physical, stout at the point of attack, has good short space quickness and lateral agility. There’s a familiarity having gone against him when he was in Seattle. I think he brings some speed to the perimeter where he can do some different things, hopefully to potentially help us on special teams. I thought [Cornerback] Darious [Williams] did a great job coming up and making a handful of plays. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes and [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] did a great job in that game."
"I can't say enough about what a great job our backend as a whole did. I thought [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake with the safeties, [Safety] Quentin Lake really shined. [Safety] Kam Curl has had two really good games, as has [Safety] Kam Kinchens. [Safety] Jaylen McCollough comes in and does an excellent job. [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], Coach Beake, [Defensive Assistant] Coach [Mike] Harris and [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula, I think our defense as a whole has been excellent, but back seven has done really well. I’m looking forward to adding Tre [Brown] that mix.”
Q: Is this week’s game is a ‘measuring stick’ or if it’s too early in Week Three?
“I think it's a fun narrative. This is a great team. I think every week is a measuring stick. Every week when you get out there and you go play in this competitive league, every opportunity you have is a measuring stick. Is this a great challenge? You're damn right it is. I have tremendous respect for their coaches and their players."
"They've gotten after us. They’ve gotten the results that they wanted. You can see it's a combination of a lot of great things that they have going there. They’re 2-0 and they beat two really quality football teams to start this season. We’re looking forward to going and competing and swinging. This is what you love about this league is the opportunity to be able to go and have, every single week, a chance to be able to go put it all out there, not be afraid of whatever the consequences are. Let's go swing and see what happens.”
