Rams Set to Visit With Physical SEC Pass-Catcher
One of the more physically dominant players in the draft, Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa may be the perfect addition to the Rams' locker room. He's impressed the team enough that they will be hosting him for a visit this week, according to Jordan Schultz.
"Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has visits scheduled this week and next with several teams, including the Lions, Bills, Saints, and Rams, sources say." Wrote Schultz. "The 6’4”, 214-pound big-bodied receiver is one of the more athletic WRs in this year’s draft — a reliable, sure-handed target with an impressive catch radius, ability to high-point the ball downfield, and physicality as a run blocker."
When I look at TeSlaa, there is a lot to love. He reminds me a lot of Mack Hollins. He makes difficult catches at unexpected times, he's a nightmare to defend due to his frame, he's physically intimidating, and he's excellent in the run as a blocker, something Sean McVay will love.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs has a similar view of TeSlaa.
"The growth potential in Isaac TeSlaa’s game is massive. He served as a big slot at Arkansas for the past two seasons and was a big-play, low-volume weapon for the Razorbacks this past season while averaging nearly 20 yards per catch." Wrote Crabbs. "He lives in the middle of the field and likely would be wise to be kept there as he makes his transition to the NFL. "
"TeSlaa’s catch radius is excellent. He’s been charged with no drops through two seasons and has made a number of high-difficulty catches away from his frame. There’s very good body control and strong hands to extend away from his body, and, more often than not, contact doesn’t bother him either. TeSlaa converted five of seven contested catch opportunities this season and 54 percent of them through two years at Arkansas."
"This is a player you want to be involved in the run fit. TeSlaa is one of the best run-blocking receivers in the class, and he puts safeties, corners, and linebackers on notice. Creative 11 personnel offensives will be tickled at his split flow, crack toss, insert, and fold block assignments at the point of attack from reduced splits."
"This is the kind of skill set Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, or Mike McDaniel could turn into a star with his run game assets and building quick targets against conflict defenders off of it."
TeSlaa has Ram written all over him. Do not be surprised to see him selected by Los Angeles in this year's draft. He's a low risk, high reward player.
Ensure you follow us now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE