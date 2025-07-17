Rams' Super Bowl Champion Von Miller Finds Next Team
Future first-ballot Hall of Famer and current Hall of Fame bag getter Von Miller is simply playing football of the love of the game. Miller, a seven-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP has made nearly $200 million in career earnings, but it seems his thirst for the game will not be quenched with cash but perhaps with another Lombardi.
After the Broncos victory in Super Bowl 50, Miller didn't play in a playoff game again until the 2022 NFC Wild Card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
Miller was fantastic with Los Angeles, recording nine sacks in 12 total games, including two on Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the Rams once did, the Washington Commanders look to Miller as they go after a Super Bowl, following a resurgent season where first-year general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn led the Commanders from a team that entered the 2024 NFL Draft with the second over pick to the NFC Championship Game.
Since then, the Commanders have doubled down, looking at 2025 as their best chance to win a title since Joe Gibbs walked the sidelines. During this offseason, Washington added Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr, Trey Amos, and others as Jayden Daniels, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year looks to improve on a phenomenal rookie campaign, where he converted on fourth down repeatedly during the postseason.
Miller joins a defense with Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton, Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Mike Sainristil, Marshon Lattimore and others, setting the Commanders up to have one of the best defenses in the NFC.
Miller himself remains a massive question, only playing three seasons of the six-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Buffalo Bills after Super Bowl LVI. Miller, who is tied with Charles Haley for most sacks in Super Bowl history, was given such a deal to deliver another Super Bowl.
Miller was excellent until a torn ACL ended his 2022 season. Miller struggled in 2023, recording one of his worst if not the worst seasons of his career.
However, despite a four-game suspension, Miller had a somewhat strong 2024 but his age is showing, leading to his release from Buffalo. How effective of a threat he could be may decide Washington's season.
