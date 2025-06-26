NFL All-Pro Terron Armstead Praises Former Rams Defenders
During his illustrious career lasting from 2013-2024, Terron Armstead went up against the best pass rushers in football and often came out on top. The five time Pro Bowler and All-Pro is one of the most respected and knowledgeable men in football, now using his platform in retirement to show love to the players he battled in the trenches.
During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Armstead was asked who was the best pass rusher he played against. Unable to name just one, Armstead shouted out former Rams Von Miller and Robert Quinn.
"It's hard to say man, it depends on, it's so many of those guys from Von Miller, Robert Quinn, Myles Garrett. I can pick either one and not miss a beat," stated Armstead.
In the interview, Armstead went into detail regarding Miller as the Super Bowl LVI champion received the ultimate compliment from Armstead.
I would say the hardest person to study was Von. Von Miller was the hardest to study because in my breakdown, I always look for my ends, like my entry, what's his weak point? A lot of guys false step. A lot of guys will give away their move, pre-snap, tilts, alignments, stance changes. So I can process and I can almost guarantee what's coming. Not the case with Von.
"So he didn't give any tells pre-snap. And then once the ball is snapped, his get off his elite. His power is elite. His being on the edge is elite. His spin inside his elite, so he can beat you every way. So with Von, you got to go dance. You got to go dance. It's not really like I'm gonna take away the inside move. Good luck. I'm gonna take away the speed outside. Good luck. You have to go. You got to go battle."
Quinn, a former first-round draft pick, played for the Rams from 2011 to 2017, where he racked up 62.5 sacks with the franchise, including a career high of 19 in 2013. Quinn would end his career after the 2022 season as a member of the 100 sack club, being assisted by an 18.5 sack season in 2021.
Miller only played in 12 games for the Rams, but is regarded as a franchise legend, putting up nine sacks in those contests with the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.
In four Rams' playoff games, Miller recorded four sacks, and in Super Bowl LVI, Miller shined, sacking Joe Burrow twice, recording three QB hits, and one pass deflection.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE