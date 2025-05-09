Rams' Kobie Turner Among NFL's Most Underrated
When people ask how the Rams were able to transition to life after Aaron Donald, there are two answers. One is a complex explanation that dates back years, and the other is two words long...Kobie Turner.
Turner has been one of the best interior defensive tackles in football during his two NFL seasons, and while the ACC gem is beloved in Los Angeles, the national media does not give Turner the flowers he deserves.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman made a list of player he believes could become the best at their position, naming Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles as his choice for defensive tackles.
"Carter is already one of the NFL's most dynamic interior pass rushers." Wrote Wasserman. "Over the past two seasons, he ranks fourth in pass-rush grade and has posted an impressive 14.5% pass-rush win rate. His shortcomings as a run defender are the only thing keeping him from sitting atop the defensive tackle rankings. His 55.8 run-defense grade in 2024 placed him outside the top 60 at the position."
"That said, Carter’s pass-rush dominance gives him a path to becoming the league’s best interior defender without needing to be elite against the run. Chris Jones earned the highest overall grade at the position last season despite posting a modest 64.0 run-defense grade. Jones was also one of only two interior defenders to generate more pressures than Carter."
"With his talent level, Carter doesn't need a complete overhaul — just a bit more balance — to be considered the best at his position."
Carter is an excellent player who deserves his praise but let's look at the numbers.
Kobie Turner and Jalen Carter were drafted in the same draft class.
2023:
Turner had 57 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, and nine sacks, topping rookies in that category.
Carter has 33 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and a recovery for a touchdown.
2024:
Turner had 62 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Carter has 42 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Turner's postseason numbers are better as well.
Carter and Turner both had Hall of Fame caliber defensive tackles as rookies, solid edge players drafted in the same class, strong defenses.
The difference is that Carter wore a Georgia helmet in college and Turner wore Wake Forest. It's image and accessibility but make no mistake, Carter and Turner are at the very least, the same caliber of player, and Turner should get the respect that comes with it.
