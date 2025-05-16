Rams' Week Three Opponent Promises to Bring the Hate
The Rams and Eagles do not like each other, as Jared Verse may be the most hated man in Philadelphia after talking his talk last season.
However, despite Verse having a great game, the Rams lost due to a massive performance by Saquon Barkley. With months separating the events to let bad feelings fester, the 2025 matchup between these two organizations promises to be spectacular.
Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have been known to get exposed early in the season, and the Rams have designed their entire roster to defeat them. However, this game can easily go the other way as the Eagles loaded up on defense, drafting Jihad Campbell out of Alabama.
Thus, Pro Football Focus has named the matchup as one of their top games of the season.
"The Eagles enjoyed one of the most dominant postseason runs ever in 2024. Philadelphia finished with a plus-68 point differential in four playoff games," Wrote PFN. "The eighth-best in the Super Bowl era, trailing for a grand total of five minutes and 43 seconds in the postseason."
"The one team to push Philly was the Rams, who had a golden opportunity for the go-ahead touchdown before Jalen Carter shut the door. After retaining Stafford and adding Davante Adams, the Rams once again look like one of the biggest threats to the Eagles."
"However, this will be an important litmus test for LA’s run defense, which Saquon Barkley eviscerated for 460 yards, 8.8 yards per rush, and four rushing scores (all 60+ yards) in their two matchups last season."
Expect Davante Adams to be the difference-maker in this one. Stafford missed Puka Nacua on a back-shoulder throw to end the Rams' season. Nacua has a small target zone on that throw, a throw which Adams has caught repeatedly.
Adams' physicality will allow him to dominate Quinyon Mitchell, and without C.J. Gardner-Johnson to enforce the deep third, Adams and Nacua should be able to put Reed Blankenship in tough positions.
With both teams looking to prove themselves and the fact that both teams should be fairly healthy and rested, this game promises to be a hard hitting affair.
