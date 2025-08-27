What First Waiver Wire of 2025 Means For Rams
The disaster scenario occurred for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday as injured offensive lineman Willie Lampkin was claimed by the hated Philadelphia Eagles. Lampkin, a collegiate All-American from North Carolina who helped Omarion Hampton put up jaw-dropping numbers, is now headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
What Does This Mean For the Rams
It means that the player that the Rams helped initially develop is now headed to the team that defeated them in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round, a defeat that came from their ability to run the football.
Lampkin, a man who is undersized, plays way beyond his frame, serving up pancakes in limited preseason play before suffering an injury that would sideline him against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lampkin is able to play both guard and center. He's now under the tutelage of Eagles' offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland, responsible for developing some of the best offensive linemen in football, just proved he could do it again by helping both Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson become Pro Bowlers who are able to play both positions.
Lampkin now has the platform to hurt the Rams in NFC play.
Big Blow
Lampkin often took extra time after practice to put in more work, taking every step to refine his craft.
“He’s a strong, sturdy dude," stated Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "He’s whatever he was listed at and all that. He had a great career going to Coastal Carolina, transferring to North Carolina and being a First-Team All-American."
"Sometimes obviously the attributes don't get you drafted, if you will, but it doesn't matter. You’ve just got to land. We like what we've seen from him. I thought he had a really good game. I thought he got better as the game went on. Like I keep saying, not to be a broken record, but for him to keep stacking these days and being the best he can be through August, getting himself ready for whatever September has.”
In an exclusive interview with Rams On SI, Lampkin made him mentality clear.
"They always want to tell you that you're not good enough, or that you don't have what it takes, or that you're not common," stated Lampkin. "Just keep going. Regardless of what you have, control what you can control and just keep your eyes on that tunnel vision."
Now the Eagles possess such a weapon.
