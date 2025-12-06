Why Rams' Mike LaFleur is Primed For Next Coaching Opportunity

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a rising star in the coaching ranks in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and with LaFleur expected to get looked at this offseason for several openings, LaFleur's work has spoken for itself.

McVay Backs LaFleur's Head Coaching Candidacy

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about LaFleur and if he's ready to be a play caller or head coach somewhere else. McVay would open the possibility of LaFleur finding his next play calling gig with the Rams. In that event, McVay himself would cease as the team's offensive play caller.

“Oh, heck yeah," stated McVay. "Mike could call plays here and shoot, maybe he will. He does a great job. I can't say enough about Mike and our offensive staff. Mike sets up all the game plans, does a great job with the installations. He's got a great presence in front of the room. He's got a great ability to be able to communicate to connect. He's a great listener so that he can really understand. I think what both he and Chris do a great job of is they empower their assistants because man, we have a really special group of people."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Those guys are in leadership roles, but they use the strength of our staff to be able to collaborate, have great communication and put together good plans. I think Mike did an excellent job with the opportunities that I've seen whether it be here or other places. He can go as far as he wants. He'll break my heart like everybody else and end up leaving me. But no, I love what Mike's done, all kidding aside. He's absolutely more than capable of doing those things right now at a very high level. There would be zero hesitation if he did that for us at some point.”

LaFleur is a respected voice around the organization and for many, the only marks against him come from his time with the New York Jets. Even with that said, after witnessing the fallout with the Jets after LaFleur's departure and pairing that with his last three seasons in Los Angeles, LaFleur's name is hot as other franchises prepare to either hire a head coach or fill out their staffs.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For LaFleur himself, he is loving life in Los Angeles and is focused only on the Rams' opponent this week. Interestingly enough, that opponent is the Arizona Cardinals and they're in need of a full offensive revamp.

