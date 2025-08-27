COLUMN: Why I'm Confident in the Rams Run Defense
On Tuesday, I wrote in my instant observations that the Rams could have the best run defense in the NFL. The reactions were justifiably mixed, especially for a fan base that watched the Philadelphia Eagles rush for 285 yards in their last appearance (excluding 2025 preseason).
Am I telling the truth? Am I baiting for engagement? Am I jumping the shark? All valid questions, so let me take you behind the scenes from what I have seen from practice and why I made such a statement.
Do I believe the Rams have one of the best run defenses in the NFL? Yes. Have they proven it yet? No. Could they come out week one and suck? Absolutely, and then I would say my bad, but there's several critical factors into why I believe what I believe.
The 3-4 Defense
In 2024, out of the top six run defenses, five of them ran the base 3-4 defense. The Rams run the same base scheme as it all stems back to Wade Phillips. With that being said, this formation allows Poona Ford to take on double teams. Ford, a clear nose tackle, will have to linemen on him.
So that leads to the question of who takes care of Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, or others?
Poona Ford and the Interior Defensive Line
Ford is a monster in the trenches for whom the Rams could not be any happier. Ford, a big piece behind the Chargers' turnaround, helped them achieve the NFL's number one scoring defense while being able to play within the 3-4 and as an interior lineman in a four man set.
Ford's ability to play both while being an effective pass rusher means other teams won't have the same advantages they had last year over a smaller Kobie Turner or Braden Fiske. With that being said, Ford's inclusion will help the team rotate more premier talent, allowing the entire unit to remain fresher than last season.
Not only is their health improved but throughout camp, the Rams have been preaching the jumps players make from year one to two and then from two to three. Turner is hitting that three year peak and it's clearly evident. The hands are fast and violent, the feet are stout, and the eyes are in the backfield.
For Fiske, I'm loving his first step. He's getting a lot of pop and his ability to win the battle for leverage is clear. Pair the rotation for Tyler Davis, whom the coaching staff can not stop raving about, and the roster gets deep. Even Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson have gotten their job done when called upon.
The EDGE
Jared Verse may be the NFL's most underrated run defender and that's because he's great against the pass. Verse has been continously maintaining the edge, understanding when to push and when to be patient. What I appreacitate is that he's forcing running backs to take the route less traveled.
He shuts down the inside and then uses his speed to attack on the outside, once the ball carrier steps away from the blockers.
At the same time, Byron Young has been mean and lean, slipping past offensive linemen to make plays on the ball in the backfield.
The Linebackers
Let's not mince words, the reason the Rams weren't able to stop the run was the off-ball linebackers. In the playoffs, Christian Rozeboom got blown off his block. Nate Landman isn't allowing that to happen. Why? Because his read of the game is so good, he's often flying to the line of scrimmage in anticipation of where the running lane might open up before a lineman is able to break into the second level.
Landman has been able to differentiate between run and play action with such accuracy, he can single-handedly mess up a game plan. His punch out of the football is also underrated.
Speights has the speed to cover sideline to sideline. On repeated occasions in practice or joint practice situations, on got to have it plays, both Landman and Speights have been on the same page, making tackle after tackle with minimal gains.
Also, Shaun Dolac has been a tackling machine.
The Defense
However, the biggest thing is that the entire defense is flying to the football as if the intensity they had to end the 2024 season never left.
Every play, every ball carrier, they are hauling to the ball. It is a relentless effort that I'm not sure everyone had last season.
The Numbers
In the Rams' best run defense performances in 2024, their top ten all came after week seven or the week the team defeated the Raiders to reignite their season. We can not forget that the Rams' defense was awful to begin last season because no one knew how to play with one another in a somewhat new system.
Chris Shula didn't know how to be a defensive coordinator as he was still learning the role. So if the Rams' best seven performances came in their final 13 games, that means something.
And in the playoffs, the Rams allowed Saquon Barkley to rush for 205 yards. 140 of those yards came off two plays, the other 65 came off 24 carries. That's why I'm confident. The Rams have had an entire offseason of team building and growth to stop two plays.
Verse and Fiske didn't have to deal with draft stuff this spring, the Rams have the linebacker support they need, and while someone posed the question that maybe the Rams' offensive line isn't up to par, a fair question, I will say this. Whatever the Rams' defensive line is doing, they did even worse to the Cowboys and Saints.
There is an untapped anger within this group and that is why I said what I said. They have the growth, players, experience, and scheme to make it happen. The only question is if they'll rise to the occasion.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE