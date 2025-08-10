What We Learned from the Rams' Matchup vs. the Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game of the season. Los Angeles walked away with a 10-point win over the Cowboys, but not before several Rams had impressive performances.
Los Angeles already had reason to be excited, but it would be understandable if they were at least a little more excited following their preseason win.
NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff analyzed the Rams' matchup against the Cowboys.
"Kyren Williams is the Rams' top back (and recently got paid accordingly) but do not forget about the presence of, a back who cut through the Cowboys' defense like a hot knife through butter Saturday. Sean McVay's balanced game plan saw Stetson Bennett pace the offense through the air and lean on Corum on the ground, handing it to the Michigan product nine times for 32 yards and two touchdowns," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"Both scores came from less than five yards out, yet that doesn't diminish how effective Corum was. With Williams atop the depth chart, Corum's burst of production should make McVay feel good about the depth of his backfield."
Following training camp, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay praised Corum for a productive camp. McVay credited Corum's ability to self-scout and make corrections. It is said that a player's most significant jump in development comes between their first and second seasons.
That is precisely the case for Corum.
“I think he's done a really good job. I thought he had some excellent runs today. I think he's had a really good camp. He's one of those guys that because of how conscientious he is, he's just going to improve into his second year. I think [Running Backs Coach] Ron Gould does such a great job with that room as a whole," McVay said.
"Like I've mentioned, [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] has done a great job. Really love what we've seen from Blake and Jarquez Hunter. And Ronnie Rivers is always a guy that has been steady and really productive when he's gotten his opportunities. Then I thought Cody Schrader and Jordan [Waters] did a nice job with some of the opportunities at the end of practice."
