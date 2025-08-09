The Rams Have a Vision in Mind
As they enter the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Rams have talent across the board. Los Angeles boasts an experienced offense and a young, but talented defense, which they built primarily through the NFL Draft.
Los Angeles hopes its defense can continue to build upon what was a productive season last year. As they kick off a new season, the Rams need more from the unit.
Following training camp, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula explained what he wants to see from his unit this season. Shula's vision for his defense is simple.
“I think what the key thing you said was there was improvement throughout the season. I understand your question, so don't misunderstand. People that look at stats usually are probably worried about the wrong stuff. I think we're looked at snap in, snap out. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for some of the different metrics, but what I'm interested in is as much of consistent with football that we can play. How do we progress throughout the season? I thought we continued to figure out and find our identity as the season progressed," Shula said.
Shula's Unit
"Last year's over with. What I do like is I think we have a clear-cut idea of what we want to be. There's going to be some necessary agility and adaptability, but I thought the guys got better, and I thought that was a credit to their resilience. I thought the coaches did an excellent job of being able to help us progress. That’s what I'm interested in because whatever those metrics were, I feel like we were playing as good a defensive football in the latter part of the year as anybody."
Shula elaborated on his visions for the Rams' defense. Los Angeles needs the young players on its defense to continue evolving. The Rams need the unit to be ready, as the defense has the potential to win games for them this season.
"I know how those things can accumulate over time, but I've never been somebody that gets caught up in that. I want to see us play good quality football with our style of play snap in and snap out. I think we're giving ourselves a chance to be able to do that. We focus on everything, all different phases. I've loved the way that the coaches have put together a teaching progression and then our players have responded in an excellent way. I'm excited about us hitting the ground running. Every year is a new year. We know that," Shula said.
