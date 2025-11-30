Sean McVay Reveals Secret Behind Rams' Production of Head Coaches

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have produced some of the best coaches in the NFL and with the team set to lose more of their teachers, head coach Sean McVay spoke about his program and why they're successful.

What Makes a McVay-type Coach?

“Character, capacity, and a heart for players," stated McVay. "I think that's really what it boils down to. I think number one, you better be a good person. There are too many ebbs and flows. It's too challenging and there are too many things that really try to divide you. We want to be inside-out. You want to have character. Are you a good person? Do you have a heart for people? Are you secure enough in yourself to be able to be accountable or have ownership of where you can consistently grow and be a never-ending learner, even as a coach."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Do you have the capacity? Are you willing to work at the game to try to be able to provide our players with successful situations that we put them in both technically and schematically? Are we able to provide the fixes for them? Then I think the most important thing is, are you able to develop meaningful relationships that create a cohesive group through the natural challenges that this season will take you on with that journey? You better have all those things. I've been around a lot of people that check all those boxes.”

The Ever-Growing Coaching Tree

Despite not even being 40 years old, McVay already has one of the largest coaching trees in the NFL. Six of his former assistants have gone on to become full-time NFL head coaches while Jedd Fisch became a head coach in the collegiate ranks.

With multiple coaches on the Rams ' staff linked to promotions this offseason, McVay spoke about being linked to such valued people.

“Well, they're that for me too," stated McVay. "I think it goes both ways. I think the most important thing is you be totally and completely present. You don't take for granted what a cool opportunity it is to do what we're doing and to do it with people that you really love and care about. If those things happen, man, it's like the best way to get your heart broken but you're happy for your guys. We'll continue to try to do the best we can for Week 12."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I am always appreciative of the relationships that are developed as people are here. They have an impact on me just as much as I'd like to think I have on them. I'm sure there are moments where they're thinking, ‘That guy is a real jerk sometimes,’ but it goes both ways. I'm really grateful to be in a place where I’ve had a lot of meaningful relationships and then guys go on to do some really cool stuff like what we've seen.”

