Rams' Puka Nacua Keeps Smiling Through the Noise
It took about 15 minutes in the Rams' 2023 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks for Puka Nacua to become the team's next great superstar wide receiver. 45 minutes of game time later, Nacua walked off Lumen Field with ten receptions for 119 yards and a win.
An incredible performance for a first-round wide receiver. The thing is Nacua was drafted in the fifth round, after 176 players, including four first-round receivers, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers, thus many believed this was a flash in the pan performance.
Then the following week occurred, where Nacua put up 15 receptions for 147 yards on the 49ers. Two weeks later, Nacua put up nine receptions on ten targets for 163 yards and a touchdown in an OT win over the Colts that jumpstarted the beginning of the Rams' rebuild.
Throughout that entire time, Nacua maintained an infectious smile, expressing how much he loved playing in the NFL, a refreshing attitude in an industry built on pressure, physicality, and to a large extent, enduring pain.
Nacua has taken a different approach, appreciating his journey and as one of the few Polynesian players in the league to reach superstar status, his love of life, family, football, and his general attitude has been a refreshing change from the typical vibe of the Rams and the NFL.
Nacua brings a unique perspective to the franchise and at Rams' minicamp, teammate Davante Adams complemented Nacua's smile and overall demeanor.
"Puka is the happiest football player ever," stated Adams in a video released by the Rams. "You must have the best pictures in the game. I'll be making ugly *** faces, that's why I wear the pacifier. Because if I don't have my pacifier in, I'll be looking crazy crossing somebody out. Yeah, I even try to train myself to do the MJ, like, like, do something, yeah, because the tongue out. You go bang on somebody. That's nasty."
In the video Adams is joking around with Nacua and Tutu Atwell, smiling as well, chpooing it up with his teammates.
It's things like that is why Adams stated he's having the most fun he's had in years.
Whatever people say about Nacua and his abilities, he keeps smiling and dominating. Something his teammates are doing as well.
