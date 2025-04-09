2025 NFL Draft: Rams Land Star ACC Cornerback
The cornerback position is a massive need for the Rams and while the team is undecided on what they'll do with their first-round pick, who they select on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft will be just as important.
The Rams have rebuilt their roster behind strong day two picks since the 2022 season, including Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Steve Avila, and Braden Fiske. The team has now been mocked to select Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong during the day two selection process, according to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron.
"Inconsistent coverage play (23rd in PFF coverage grade) marred the Rams' otherwise strong defensive showing in 2024." Wrote Cameron. "Without a Day 2 pick until No. 90, Los Angeles' options will be limited. Strong profiles as a smart, competitive zone cornerback who charted in the 82nd percentile in single coverage grade in 2024."
Strong would be an excellent option, and he comes from the Brent Pry school of defense. Pry was the longtime defensive coordinator for James Franklin, building stout defenses at Vanderbilt and Penn State.
Rams On SI spoke to Strong at the NFL Combine where he shared his thoughts on the team and his potential role should he be drafted by Los Angeles.
"Yeah. I learned a lot about Sean McVay, who he is. He's a people person. I feel like, you know, I feel like, that's kind of what I'm all about. Like, just personally, character-wise, I'm a good kid, good fun kid. I bring a lot of excitement, a lot of happiness." Strong said about the Rams at the NFL Combine. "Don't have a lot of, like, down days, you know, like I said, I'm very uplifted. And when I come in that locker room, or if I come in that locker room, this is going to be a good time. Like I said, I'm ready to work, ready to learn, and go compete."
Strong would be entering a defensive back room in need of some fresh blood, but more importantly, a player that will not mess up unit cohesion.
Chris Shula's defense took a second to get rolling, but considering the amount of players that were either in their first or second year in the league, they got it together quickly and they played with lethal efficiency towards the end of the season and into the playoffs.
A culture fit, do not be surprised to see Strong in a Rams uniform next season.
