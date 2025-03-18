REPORT: Did Rams Overpay For Davante Adams?
The Los Angeles Rams' need for additional help at wide receiver led them to making arguably the best signing of the free agency period. Few teams have added a player that fits their need like the Rams did by signing Davante Adams.
After restructuring his contact, the Rams aimed to add pieces around Matthew Stafford. They did so in a significant way by replacing Cooper Kupp with Adams. Although Kupp had a productive eight seasons in Los Angeles, Adams is an upgrade at the position.
However, signing Adams came at a premium, albeit one Los Angeles was okay with paying. Still, it may not have been the best for them financially in the long run. If the Rams have a successful season, Adams' contract is irrelevant. If they do not, it could haunt them.
Daniel Mader of The Sporting News listed who he believed to be the most overpaid players of this free agency cycle. Adams is undoubtedly talented, but Mader believes the Rams overpaid Adams by signing him to a two-year deal with the Rams worth about $44 million.
"There's no question that Adams is still an elite NFL wide receiver. In a down year, he still totaled 1,063 receiving yards between the [Las Vegas] Raiders and [New York] Jets. Adams also remains one of the best down-field wideouts in the league," Mader said.
"However, he's 32, which is getting up there for an NFL receiver. His $22 million AAV now ranks 18th among all receivers, so the Rams paid him as a top-20 player at his position — which is fair to do based on last season's production. But can Adams be trusted to remain elite through age 34?"
Mader noted that Adams and Matthew Stafford are both aging and nearing the end of their respective careers, meaning the Rams' decision to swap Kupp's contract for Adams' may turn out to be a bad financial decision in the end.
"With Matthew Stafford also approaching 40 and Los Angeles set to part ways with one star receiver in Cooper Kupp just to replace him with Adams, this is a contract that may not do much for the Rams, and it may not look great by next spring."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.