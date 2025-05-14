Will the Rams Draft a QB Next Year?
The Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of their Super Bowl window, and that's only possible if Matthew Stafford returns to play with the Rams. They've surrounded him with plenty of talent, but ultimately it's up to him to bring another championship to the city of Los Angeles.
Stafford's play may be inconsistent at times, but when he's on fire, he's a top-ten quarterback in the league easily. The Rams and Stafford will have to avoid starting off the season slowly if they want any chance at becoming the first seed in the NFC.
While there's a debate on whether or not Stafford will be a Hall of Fame player by the time he hangs it up, there is no debate that his retirement is coming soon. The expectation is that after his restructured deal runs out, he'll retire from the NFL as a Rams legend.
His retirement is looming over the Rams, and while it's nice to have one last shot with him for another ring, they also have to think about their future after Stafford retires. They still have plenty of young pieces, and with the way their roster is constructed, they're only a quarterback away from being in contention again.
Carmen Vitali is an NFL reporter, and in an article, she published on FOX Sports, she talks about the teams most likely to go after a quarterback in next year's draft class. The Rams made the list as they're situation at quarterback completely depends on Stafford, and he's closer to retirement than ever.
"The Rams will be on this list as long as Matthew Stafford is maybe in his last season. The rumors are (and have been) that Stafford has mulled retirement already. It likely means he isn’t far off, and Les Snead and Sean McVay aren’t the types to wait around before they come up with a contingency plan. Given the saturation of good quarterback prospects next year, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Rams draft Stafford’s heir apparent early".
The Rams are already being predicted to draft a quarterback in mock drafts for next year, and with two draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft, it's a strong possibility.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams QB room.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams QB room when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.