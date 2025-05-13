2026 NFL Mock Draft: Rams Take a Quarterback
The Los Angeles Rams made themselves one of the most intriguing teams in the 2026 NFL draft by trading out of this year's draft with the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for their first-round pick next year. They're one of the few teams that have two picks in next year's draft, and it'll be interesting to see what they do with those picks.
It seems like they've turned a new leaf on draft picks after years of not having any due to the Rams trading them away. They drafted Jared Verse with a first-round pick, and he's worked out excellently for them.
In the midst of their Super Bowl window, it was a bit surprising when they didn't take a prospect who could help them out now, but Sean McVay and Les Snead are planning ahead, and if they keep these two draft picks, are setting themselves up to remain competitive even after Matthew Stafford retires.
However, they could always go back to their old ways and package those picks together to trade for a star in order to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl next season. Whatever they decide to do with them, the Rams were smart to trade with a team that isn't guaranteed to make the playoffs next season.
The NFL draft is still fresh on everyone's minds, but it's never too late to look ahead at what next year's incoming rookie class may look like. Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft for next year where he predicts the Rams will keep both of their picks and use them to draft Cade Klubnik and Caleb Tiernan, respectively.
"The Rams secured a second first-round pick as part of their trade with the Falcons, who moved back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall. And that pick is ultimately used on what everyone expects near the end of the Matthew Stafford era -- a quarterback. Like Stafford, Klubnik was a monster recruit who possesses elite-level arm talent for Sean McVay to mold in Los Angeles".
Klubnik was included in my list of three college quarterbacks for the Rams to monitor next season, and for good reason. He'd be a perfect stand-in for Stafford in Sean McVay's offense, with the added bonus of being younger and a lot more mobile.
"Tiernan will be an older prospect in the 2026 class, yet his slow rise to prominence inside in the Big Ten coupled with the Rams' need for a long-term answer at right tackle makes this a smart pick after selecting their quarterback of the future early in this round".
The Rams are using their two first-round picks on their quarterback of the future, and a right tackle makes for a lot of synergy and prepares them for the future. This would keep them relevant despite their franchise quarterback retiring, which goes to show how well the Rams organization is run.
