Which Rams 2025 Matchup Is Getting Plenty of Hype
The Rams always seem to show up against the best. Whether it's a wild shootout or a defensive battle, the Los Angeles Rams have a tendency to make the top teams earn victories and often in the McVay era, it's the Rams that walk out victorious.
The Rams have an opportunity for redemption following their 2023 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens as they will play them again in Maryland, a game that has been ranked as the third-best matchup of the 2025 season according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra
"This one might fly under the radar for many fans, but not for me." Wrote Patra. "Do you remember the last time these clubs faced off? They gave us more fireworks than the Fourth of July in one of the best games of the 2023 season, an OT barnburner capped off by a 76-yard Tylan Wallace punt-return TD."
"The defenses on both sides might have improved since, but even so, any time Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford are on the field, explosives ensue. The matchups in this one are enticing: Jackson weaving around one of the best defensive fronts in football to create big plays with his arm and legs; Stafford bullying the Ravens secondary with big-bodied wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Grrrrrr. I can't believe we have to wait months for this game!"
Their last matchup was a rainy, muddy, overtime classic that saw the Rams on the losing end after a moment of special teams brilliance from Tylan Wallace, the Ravens' backup returner.
It should be noted division games were not put into the equation.
The Rams have defeated the Ravens three times and lost six. These teams have met in dramatic matchups before.
In January 2022, Von Miller's last second sack secured a 20-19 victory in Baltimore.
In 2019, Lamar Jackson went supernova in his first MVP season, Marcus Peters got revenge and then proceeded to get into a screaming match with Jalen Ramsey after the Rams sent Peters away from the All-Pro corner.
In 1999, Kurt Warner made his first ever start, going 28/44 for 309 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-10 victory over Ray Lewis and the Ravens. Warner would win MVP, the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl MVP that year.
The Ravens won the Super Bowl the following year.
