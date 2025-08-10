The Case for Drafting Matthew Stafford in 2025 Fantasy Football
The days of Matthew Stafford being an elite quarterback are seemingly long gone, both in the NFL and fantasy football. The Los Angeles Rams managed to string together an unexpectedly impressive season in 2025, largely behind the strength of their defense.
Due to injuries and inconsistency, however, their offense was mostly disappointing, up until their loss to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. LA was able to hold Jalen Hurts and co. to just 22 points throughout the majority of the game, before Saquon Barkley broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to put the game away with just over four minutes left. Had Stafford and the Rams' offense been able to move the ball better against Philly, Super Bowl LVIII might've been a different story.
This past spring, LA affirmed its belief in Stafford's ability to remain a winning quarterback well into his late 30s by signing him to a two-year, $84 million contract. The Rams clearly feel that he can still lead a championship-caliber offense, but should fantasy drafters?
Matthew Stafford could be a steal in the 2025 fantasy football season
After a disappointing fantasy season in 2024, Matthew Stafford's average draft position has taken a significant hit. Last year, he was still the 20th quarterback off the board, with an ADP of 146.
Now, ahead of the 2025 fantasy season, he's currently slotting in as QB23, getting drafted 163rd overall on average. That puts him behind notable names such as Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and rookie Cameron Ward.
Stafford may have had a down year, but he still completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 235 yards per game. That ranked 11th in the NFL in 2024. The problem was that he and the Rams struggled heavily to get the ball in the end zone.
LA clocked in at just 25th in red zone touchdown percentage last season, leading to Stafford totaling a meager 20 scores. With a full campaign in Matt LaFleur's offense under his belt and a new weapon in Davante Adams, Stafford and the Rams should find a lot more success in the red zone this year.
With a stronger supporting cast, coupled with a softer schedule, including matchups against the AFC and NFC South, Stafford and LA's offense could be in for a renaissance performance. He likely won't be a top-10 fantasy quarterback, but there could be great value there for those who would prefer to wait on drafting a QB.
