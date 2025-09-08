How Rams Stars Came Up Clutch in Victory
The Los Angeles Rams opened up their season with a huge victory over the Houston Texans. This is exactly what the Rams wanted to do to get the season started on a high note.
The Rams wanted to get off to a fast start and have now put themselves in position to do just that. Head coach Sean McVay has emphasized that this offseason, and that is how his players and coaches came out to play on Sunday. The Rams move to 1-0 and will look to win once again next week.
The Rams' game plan did not go as planned in Sunday's victory, but they made adjustments and made the plays they needed to make when it counted the most. That is something this Rams coaching staff has done well over the last few seasons. If something is not working, they know how to move away from it and try other things. And the way the Rams are set up on the offensive side of the ball with all that talent, they know they can make changes.
Rams Stars Shine
It was not smooth for the Rams in any bit, but when their star players needed to make big plays, they made them. That is why it was so important for the Rams to add to their roster this offseason. We already saw it pay off in Week 1. It is not the performance that the Rams wanted, but they got the victory, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. The Rams will improve moving forward, and they want to dominate.
"I thought Matthew Stafford was in great command all day," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You know they were obviously in excellent rush ... But he [Stafford] came up with clutch play after clutch play. I thought he was seeing the field really well. Really awesome for him to go over 60,000 yards. That is unbelievable."
"Puka Nacua had some big time plays. I thought Davante Adams came up clutch in some critical situations. And then obviously Kyren Williams always runs so well. I thought it was an unbelievable job by him. Our guys found a way, and that is what it is about. I think we learned a lot about this group."
