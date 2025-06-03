Matthew Stafford and the Rams Are Trusting the Process
The Los Angeles Rams went all in this offseason, as they look to make another deep playoff run this upcoming season. The Rams took care of quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason, paving the way for Les Snead and the Rams front office to help elsewhere.
The Rams have given Stafford plenty of talent to work with this upcoming season. Shortly after Organized Team Activities, Stafford opened up about many things.
“It’s definitely motivating. I want to be great for all the guys in that locker room. You get new players in, guys that you’ve got a ton of respect for and man I want to make sure that he's getting everything he needs from me and likewise. I know he probably feels the same way. So, it's always a process, getting to figure that kind of stuff out but just the few reps that we've had out here today and all that, I mean, he is a special player for a reason," Stafford said.
"He has been a really good player in this league for a long time for a reason. I'm going to do everything I can to try and helphim have great success here and if we do that, then that's going to be successful for our team.So, I'm doing everything I can to try and make sure that I'm as good as I can be for everybody inthat locker room but he's definitely one of them for sure.”
Shortly after the NFL Draft, Rams general manager Les Snead expressed his feelings on the Rams' roster. Snead has guided the Rams to a solid offseason filled with several additions on both sides of the ball. He is excited about the team that he has put together and their potential.
"I'm jacked about this team and jacked to get started, but we're just getting started. As Sean always talks about, now build the foundation for what we're going to attempt to do next season and then you take it a phase, a month and a day at a time from there. [I'm] looking forward to going through the process to getting to Week 1 where uh oh, we're seven days awaytill they start keeping score and it counts," Snead said.
The Rams understand games are not won on paper and continue to put the work in on the field.
