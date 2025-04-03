Matthew Stafford Shows Off His Golf Game
Since getting drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, the current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been known simply as that: a quarterback. Not just an average quarterback either, but a future Hall of Fame worthy quarterback with more to prove in his career.
Stafford has secured just under 60,000 passing yards throughout his NFL career with both the Lions and the Rams, and as he could be nearing the end, Stafford looks for a new sport or hobby to take over his time. Lucky for the freak athlete, he is an above average golfer as well, as seen in epsiode two of "Break 50" with professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau has a YouTube channel and series where he invites athletes to play some golf with him, all while trying to score under 50. Taking the football out of Stafford's hands seemed silly until he picked up a driver to showcase what kind of non-football-related skills he possesses.
For all our golf viewers, both Stafford and DeChambeau played a scramble, meaning which ever ball was hit the best or has the best line will be the ball of use. Scoring below 50 points through 18 holes is very difficult, but if Stafford knows one thing, it's that any kind of sport isn't easy.
While DeChambeau had the extra edge, given that he is a two-time U.S. Open champion, Stafford held his ground and did his part in helping the cause. To get fans excited for the video, DeChambeau posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter) of Stafford's insane arm speed when throwing a football. As DeChambeau learned quickly, catching a football is not an easy task, even when you're just playing catch.
During the golf cart ride between the previous starting position to the next, DeChambeau revealed what gets him in the mindset to perform, to which he asked the Rams quarterback. Below is his response.
"It's kind of weird, it's like the first hit of the game. You know, you go in, you play the game its kind of like you do what I've been doing on the first couple holes, a little nervous to hit it or whatever and then you take that first hit, and then you go 'okay I'm in the game," Stafford said.
So a little insight to what goes through Stafford's mind when he's playing highly competitive games in the NFL. Maybe guys will stop hitting him so he stays "out of the zone".
