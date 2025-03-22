Will Rams Win With Matthew Stafford or Because of Him?
The Los Angeles Rams were able to keep future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise. Not only does keeping Stafford keep the Rams in division champions conversation, but it also gives the roster a ton of credibility.
That being said, the Rams quarterback is on the back half of his career, whether fans want to admit it or not. There is a world where the Rams could see a repeated result from last season, as well as a possibility they massively improve, it will all revolve around Stafford and his health.
In his Rams career, Stafford was the main addition that sent the franchise back to the promise land, as well as bringing in a Super Bowl victory. But year five likely won't match year one, given the roster looks different and time has moved forward.
According to LA Rams' J.B Long, and Rams analysts D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew, the Rams used to win because of Stafford's involvement on the roster, but perhaps the franchise is in a position to win with Stafford as they push forward for the future.
"I think in the four year Stafford experience here, you've had two years where you won because of Matthew Stafford; the Super Bowl year and I think '23 which was sneakily one of his best seasons," Long said. "Last year felt like a winning with Matthew Stafford year. He wasn't as good performance wise as '21 or '23, but he was still one of the ten best quarterbacks walking the face of the earth."
Stafford will have new players to target this season, with the biggest name coming over to LA being in Davante Adams. Pairing Adams with a young Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell should still give the Rams a better-than-average offense if things go according to plan.
At this point in his career, Stafford's success will come from taking the least amount of hits as possible, which the franchise made sure of, adding to the protection of Stafford. Year five can either go two ways, obviously, good or bad, and if they win because of Stafford, the Rams could be a scary team down the stretch.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.